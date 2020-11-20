So touching! Queen Elizabeth looked lovely in a sweet photo with Prince Philip celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary. But there’s more to her outfit than meets the eye.

On Thursday, November 19, the monarch donned a lovely pastel dress with her signature strand of pearls and the Chrysanthemum brooch. With sapphires and diamonds set in platinum to form a chrysanthemum design, not only is this jewelry a stunning piece, but it also has sentimental value. According to royal expert Omid Scobie, this brooch was worn on her honeymoon with the Duke of Edinburgh.

She received the item in 1946 when launching the British Princess oil tanker, The Court Jeweller reports. Since then, she’s worn it to all kinds of official outings. Before being crowned, she wore it for a 1948 appearance at Grosvenor Square for the unveiling of a memorial to American president Franklin D. Roosevelt. A few weeks later, she wore it again when visiting Paris to warn against the dangers of nationalism at the Galliera Museum.

Following her coronation, she’s paired it with all kinds of colorful ensembles. In 1965, she wore it when visiting the tomb of the late Empress Menen Asfaw of Ethiopia. In 1997, she wore it during a luncheon with Robert and Grace Mugabe at Buckingham Palace. And in 2015, she wore it on a blue jacket for Easter Sunday services at Windsor.

The monarch loves to elevate her looks with a statement brooch and her collection is quite extraordinary. While there are many that were passed down to her from Queen Victoria and from her grandmother, Queen Mary, there are also a lot like the Chrysanthemum piece that were designed specially for her.

For instance, for the royal’s 18th birthday, her parents commissioned a pair of dazzling aquamarine clips. Her husband has also gifted many standout brooches, including Scarab Brooch, which is a gold, ruby and diamond piece he gave her in 1966.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)