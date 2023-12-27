One of Rachel Bilson’s recent street style outfits is the perfect representation of all of Us this holiday season.
After being spotted in sweats and bright yellow Crocs earlier this month, Bilson’s outfit was turned into a relatable meme. “If the days between Christmas and New Year were a look this would be it,” Elle Mexico’s official Instagram account captioned the photo on Tuesday, December 26.
Bilson then shared the post on her Instagram Story, laughing with fans while embracing the casual fashion moment. “😂🙏,” she wrote alongside the photo of her walking through a street while wearing the forest green sweatsuit featuring floral embroidery.
For glam, the O.C. alum went makeup-free and wore her hair in a loose side braid with some strands falling out.
Although Bilson isn’t always seen wearing her sweats in public, she often shares makeup-free moments on social media.
Earlier this month, she donned a soft smile while rocking a fresh face. She teamed her au naturel glow with a black graphic T-shirt and a gold chain necklace.
Bilson’s followers were quick to praise the actress in her comments section. “You look fantastic,” one wrote as a second added, “So pretty.”
While fans adore seeing Bilson’s natural complexion, she doesn’t shy away from getting glammed.
Most recently, Bilson attended aDog Service Day in California to help bring awareness to animals in need. At the soirée, she rocked filled-in eyebrows, foundation from Armani, brown eyeshadow shades from the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eyeshadow Quad, mascara, wispy individual eyelashes and glossy lips.
She elevated her ensemble with a low ponytail with her face-framing pieces hanging out, a loose white T-shirt, a gray sweater wrapped around her shoulders, black shorts and gold layered necklaces.
Bilson also shared her look via Instagram and gave the camera a side eye while softly smiling. “Side 👀’s,” she captioned the post while tagging her glam team.