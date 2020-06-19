Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Got Matching Tattoos on Their Wedding Day: Pic

Raven-Symoné, 34, and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, 32 said “yes” to forever in more ways than one! On Thursday, June 18, the newly married couple got matching tattoos on their ring fingers to celebrate their official union.

Los-Angeles based tattoo artist Winter Stone shared a black-and-white pic of the delicate “PM” design on his Instagram feed.

The celebrity inker captioned the pic, “PM @ravensymone for her and her new wife! Congrats you two! Enjoy this moment!!! #raven #pm #love #time #5 #222 #tattoo #tattooed #tattooedgirls.”

Symoné’s last name is Pearman and Miranda’s is Maday, so it’s likely that “PM” signifies their partnership.

The Disney channel alum shared an array of stunning images from the surprise ceremony, including one close-up shot of their new permanent ink — and their breathtaking rings!

“@winterstone thanks for the corona solid!” Symoné captioned a pic of their tats. She also shared a boomerang with the tattoo artist and her wife.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the actress captioned the first photo she posted with her wife. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday. Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!”

For the ceremony, Symoné wore an all-black ensemble and Miranda donned all-white and a veil.

In the 2014 docuseries It Got Better, Symoné opened up about her sexuality and how being a Disney Channel star prevented her from sharing that part of herself. She knew she was gay around the age of 12, but didn’t come out until years later.

“I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys,” she explained during the show. “I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand.”

Once she came out, though, her life changed for the better. “I felt lighter,” she recalled. “I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself.”

