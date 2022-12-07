Lash love! Real Housewives stars are no strangers to falsies, but these days, they have a new secret to camera-ready lashes.

Not one but five RHONY alums have fallen in love with the GrandeLASH-MD Lash-Enhancing Serum. The cult-favorite formula is infused with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids and is known for helping people obtain the long, thick lashes of their dreams — naturally.

And if there’s anyone you can trust when it comes to their lash game, it’s the Bravo cast. Grande Cosmetics founder Alicia Grande agrees: “GrandeLASH-MD’s transformational serum formula has become a go-to beauty essential for the glamorous stars of Bravo,” she says. “And everyone knows that their full, lush-looking lashes are a huge part of their beauty look.”

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and Dolores Catania are among the reality stars who’ve ditched their falsies for the $68 lash serum. Each of them has their reasons for doing so, and Us Weekly’s Stylish caught up with two to find out why.

For Singer, she started using Grande Lash because she wanted to start embracing her real lashes. “One of my biggest frustrations with fake lashes is that they sometimes feel heavy on your eyes and don’t always look natural,” says Singer. “When I am not wearing any makeup, it’s very noticeable that I am wearing fake lashes.”

As for Josephs, the lash serum has helped her restore her natural lashes back to a healthy state. “My biggest pet peeve about falsies is that they completely ruin my real lashes,” says Josephs, noting that the glue has pulled out her actual eyelashes a time or two. Now, she says she hasn’t even used the full serum just yet, but says she “can see a difference.”

“I used to use false lashes every single day, she continues, “but now I only use them for special events and occasions where I want to amplify my look.”‘

Housewives stars aren’t the only celebs who love the brand. Brooke Shields is also a fan. The actress posted an Instagram Reel highlighting her favorite makeup products for her brows and a follower asked: “How did you keep your eyebrows after your pregnancies?”

Shields replied: “GrandeLASH-MD!” Yup, the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum has major praise from celebs, too.