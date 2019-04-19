Reese Witherspoon is one of those A-listers who seems to look even more beautiful as she ages (alongside Jennifer Aniston and Julia Louis Dreyfus). However, she recently opened up to Allure about embracing what the again process is giving her including gray hair and fine lines.

When talking with the publication, she revealed that she’s proud of her physical signs of aging because she feels like she “earned” them.

“I have a point of view because I’ve been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn’t feel that same way when I was 25. I didn’t have the same things to say,” she told the magazine. “I’m 43 and I’ve had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I’d like to see in the world, and… I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like ’em. I so prefer 43 to 25.”

Add embracing aging to the list of reasons we love the Sweet Home Alabama star.

With that being said, she did explain that she goes to the colorist every seven to eight weeks to touch up her blonde. With grays growing in around the edges of her hairline, Witherspoon joked that her colorist of 15 years, Lorri Goddard, has a funny name for them. “She says they’re ‘hyper-blondes.'” That’s not such a bad way of looking at it!

She’s seen other changes come with age, as well — with her years of experience, she’s wiser when it comes to certain beauty lessons. She shared that she’s learned how to better wear fake lashes thanks to her makeup artist Molly R. Stern. Coming from the south, the Big Little Lies actress says she loves a good ol’ full-strip drugstore lash. “I pop it on, put a little liquid liner over it, and I feel like my eyes look more open,” she said. “I made a mess the first time, but then Molly showed me how to make it better. Always put liquid eyeliner over it.”

Along with liquid liner-less faux lashes, the Legally Blonde star also fell into the beauty traps of over-plucked brows and an unflattering brown lipstick. “Like, dark brown,” she explained. “It looked terrible and it was immortalized on my driver’s license photo when I was 16 years old.”

As for the brows, that’s a common regret a lot of Hollywood ladies. “In the ’90s, we plucked our brows really thin. I said ‘we’ — at least I did,” she said. “And it just looked awful. Thank God they grew back, but I mean who knows what they might look like now if I hadn’t plucked them into oblivion!”

