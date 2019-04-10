Jennifer Garner may like to go bold with makeup on the red carpet but on a daily basis she prefers a totally natural look, making skincare an absolute necessity.

At 46-years-old, she seems to have a handle on what her skin needs. When talking with Marie Claire, the actress opened up about her anti-aging skin care habits, including one thing in particular she’s struggled with.

Chloe Grace Moretz Tells Us Why She Continues to Promote Bare-Skin Beauty and Positivity

“My biggest skin care struggle was definitely figuring out retinol,” Garner told the online publication. “Being in my mid-40s, retinol really is the most important product for anti-aging. But I have sensitive skin, so everything people gave me kept turning my face red, itchy, and blotchy.”

She found her answer in the much more gentle Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair. “It’s combined with an oil so it’s a little more gentle than other retinols and doesn’t irritate my skin.”

Celeb Face Mask Selfies: From Sheet Masks to Eye Patches and More

This exfoliating ingredient is a go-to for tons of A-listers. Reese Witherspoon recently told Refinery29 that gets her dose of retinol through Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Ceramide Capsule Line Erasing Night Serum. This formula is the first retinol product Witherspoon has tried and has come to seriously love the results. “It has really changed the tone of my skin. I used to have a really uneven tone,” she told the publication.

As a Neutrogena spokesperson, Garner has always had a strong focus on proper skin care, but she tends to keep her routine nice and simple. After she washes her face every night, she uses a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid. This helps combat sallowness and uneven texture — two things the 13 Going on 30 star hates.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

For her morning routine, she always tops it off with a sunscreen. “Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer 100 SPF goes on well under makeup and just makes everything look better,” she said.

That’s it! Four quick steps and Garner’s makeup-free complexion looks absolutely #flawless.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!