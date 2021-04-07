On a mission! Reese Witherspoon is making moves in the clean beauty space, partnering with Biossance, a sustainable brand known for their squalene-based skincare products.

The 45-year-old actress’ 5-year stint as the brand’s global ambassador came about organically, stemming from her obsession with the Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil.

“I have always been conscious of what’s being put on my skin, but after all the time I’ve spent on-sets throughout my career, I’ve learned so much,” Witherspoon says in a press release. “As my knowledge has grown so has my desire to use clean and consciously created products. I not only fell in love with Biossance’s products, but also their innovative, female-led team and their mission towards a sustainable future.”

She continues: “My skin has never felt healthier and I’m proud to work with such a strong industry leader in sustainability and care for our planet.”

The Legally Blonde star even took to Instagram to share her short and sweet 3-step skincare routine on April 7.

Wearing a monogrammed waffle robe, a fresh-faced Witherspoon starts off the video explaining her newfound love for clean beauty, which is fitting given Earth Day is quickly approaching on April 24.

“It’s not just what you put on your skin, but also how things are made. This company combines all the nerdy parts of science with the charm and the fun of skincare and beauty,” she says to the camera as she whips out the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, which retails for $62.

The product, which targets hyperpigmentation and discoloration is her go-to for targeting “little brown spots,” also known as melasma, around her cheeks and mouth.

Next, the Big Little Lies actress reaches for the “really lightweight” Omega Repair Cream, $58. “The great thing about this is it’s not sticky and it’s not greasy,” she says, urging her 25.3 million followers to apply the moisturizer not to just to the face, but down their necks.

Her final and admittedly “favorite” part of her Biossance routine is using a few drops of the brand’s Squalene and Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72, which is a multi-purpose product that hydrates, brightens and firms the skin.

While the above 3 products are Witherspoon’s current favorites, don’t be surprised if some new limited-edition items with her stamp of approval pop up in months (or years!) to come.

“Biossance continues to experience industry-leading growth and we expect our partnership with Reese to expand our global consumer awareness while continuing to improve the effectiveness of our mission forward, science-led clean beauty strategy,” say Biossance President Catherine Gore.