Hop to it! Reese Witherspoon, Khloé Kardashian and more stars showed off their socially distanced Easter festivities on Sunday, April 4.

The Big Little Lies star, 45, spent the afternoon with loved ones in a striped, pink frock and fuzzy bunny ears to match with her new puppy, Minnie. “Listen … when they are little, you can dress them how ever you like. Am I right?” Witherspoon joked of the little bulldog, who joined the family in November 2020.

“I’m so with you! You just can’t help it,” Courteney Cox teased in the comments section of the Emmy winner’s Instagram post, admiring Minnie’s knit accessory.

Kardashian, 36, also got in the Easter spirit with her daughter, True, 2, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. The Revenge Body host shared an inspiring Bible verse with her social media followers before giving them a peek at “the most magical” Easter baskets from her mom, Kris Jenner. “Such a blessing 🙏🏽✝️,” Kardashian gushed.

While the reality star’s holiday celebration was picture perfect, James Van Der Beek‘s was a little more rustic. The actor, 44, and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek rounded up their five kids — Olivia, 10, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 2 — for an outdoor Easter egg hunt on their new property in Texas.

“Our house is a mess. We had no water for half the day so there are dishes piled up. I spent two hours installing a zip line that didn’t work. A dog peed in our entryway. @vanderkimberly and I got into a spat about something so dumb I honestly couldn’t explain my side if I tried,” the Varsity Blues star wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Brunch never even came close to happening, and dinner slid into some kind of weird no-man’s land where I ended up making smoothies everybody fought over. And the kids were almost impossible to wrangle to bed.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum teased, “Other than that, it was as perfect an #Easter as it looks on Instagram. 🐣🥰🥳.”

