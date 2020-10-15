Welcome home! Kimberly Van Der Beek gave a glimpse of her and James Van Der Beek’s new property in Texas.

“Our new home sweet home. #Texas,” the Washington native, 38, captioned a Tuesday, October 13, Instagram slideshow. “We have A LOT of unpacking, organization and projects with our new house and training for the two new rescue puppies we got to keep our other small rescue dogs safe on the property. Moving to the country is a dream I’ve had for years. Will give you peaks [sic] on our journey along the way.”

Jenna Dewan commented, “This is heaven,” while Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrote, “We are close behind you!”

In the former business consultant’s social media upload, she showed her and James Van Der Beek’s children — Olivia, 10, Josua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2 — enjoying their outdoor space, along with their new dogs, Windsor and Able.

“Day one,” Kimberly went on to say on her Instagram Story while walking through the home and the yard. “Lots of boxes and not a lot ready to go, but we will have a beautiful dinner with the sunset. There’s the river.”

Hours later, she added, “Just had dinner and feeling crazy grateful for this property, but the reality of moving in is very real. My back is in intense pain from this move. I think I picked something up wrong. We’re just getting the kids’ mattresses ready so that they can sleep tonight.”

Kimberly proceeded to walk around outside, showing one of her daughters riding a bike. “There’s the barn,” her mom said from behind the camera. “That’s the cabin for ladies’ restrooms, this is a cabin for men’s. We’ve got all kinds of cabins with rooms everywhere.”

She and James, 43, left their Los Angeles home in September and took a 10-day road trip to Texas. James announced their arrival on Tuesday and shared the reasons behind their departure.

“And … we’ve landed,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote via Instagram. “In the last 10 months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show, [Dancing With the Stars], I was favored to win in front of the whole world and my mom, [Melinda Weber], died. And a shut-down [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities … and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today.”

Keep scrolling to see Kimberly’s tour of her and the actor’s new home.