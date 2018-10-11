The year is 2018 and everyone you know owns at least one thing from Reformation. Which is great because not only is the L.A.-based fashion line chic and reasonably-priced, it’s eco-friendly too. And now that they’ve conquered fabric waste in a heavily polluting industry, Reformation is here to change the cashmere sweater game.

That’s right: Reformation has a cashmere collection. And true to the company’s mission, the sweaters come from repurposed and regenerated cashmere clippings and knitwear to produce a fabric that is 70 percent cashmere with 80 percent less of the environmental impact of the soft threads you can buy from a conventional retailer. Another key detail of how this collection is better for the earth: it takes a full year and four goats to produce enough yarn for one traditionally created cozy knit. Thankfully, Reformation’s knitwear promise allows you get in on the sweater weather vibes without putting a strain on environmental resources.

Some more details about the collection: it features five classic styles in a mix of solid and stripes that all for $148. And whether you’re looking for a relaxed boyfriend-fit topper or a classic cardigan or crew neck, Reformation has all of your needs covered so you can be chic, comfortable and warm this season. And let’s be real: you can’t have too many striped sweaters. They are a fashion girl’s cool month staple.

Even better: if you’re looking to get your shop on, you can also fund that venture with Reformation’s up-selling partnership with ThredUp. Simply donate your old goods to the company and you will receive either a discount or cash (depending on your choice) to spend on some brand new Reformation styles. If that’s not an incentive to shop, we don’t know what is.

