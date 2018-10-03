You likely already recycle paper and plastic, so why not your clothes, too? On Wednesday, October 3, Reformation (the brand behind those chic-yet-sustainably made dresses and two-pieces you see all over Instagram) announced it is partnering with ThredUp (the online consignment and thrift store) on an upcycling initiative that will find a new home for some of your favorite old wardrobe items and reuse or recycle the rest. Oh, and you’ll get Reformation shopping credits for your efforts. Consider it a win-win.

According to ThredUp, the fashion industry is second only to oil in the amount of pollution it produces. Some 26 billion (!) pounds of clothing are sent to the landfill each year, yet selling or donating those items not only gives them a new lease on life but also reduces the garment’s carbon waste and water footprint by as much as 73 percent.

It is believed that there is actually enough clothing in existence to satisfy global annual demand, but Americans are buying about five times as much clothing today as they were in 1980, so the excess is evident.

To help combat the waste, the new Reformation x ThredUp collab allows customers to go online and request a ThredUp Clean Out Kit or shipping label. After clearing out any high-quality women’s and kids’ clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry or accessories from your closet, drop the package at your local USPS or FedEx and start earning shopping credits.

As the largest online consignment shop, ThredUp re-sells clothing and accessories that are gently worn, less than five years old and from its list of approved brands. Items that fit the criteria are sold on the site, with the original owner receiving five to 90 percent of the listing price back in the form of Reformation shopping credits (ThredUp says there will be more brand partnerships to come in the near future — woot!). Anything deemed not suitable for resale will be reused or responsibly recycled.

And if you decide your closet is in need of an epic KonMari refresh before the end of the year, customers will received an extra 15 percent payout bonus for any Clean Out Kits received before December 31, 2018. Head on over to thredup.com/reformation to request your kit and start recycling.

