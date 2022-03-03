Reza Farahan’s haircare line, Reza Be Obsessed, isn’t made with your run-of-the-mill ingredients. Oh, no — it’s luxe. Like, really luxe.

The 48-year-old Shahs of Sunset star, who launched his line in June 2021, teamed up with beauty industry veteran Sheree LaDove Funsch, for lineup formulated with the likes of champagne, crushed diamonds and black truffle oil.

His intention with his unabashedly extra brand? To give his fans a little “ooh la la” feeling from the shower. “I know when I wear my Cartier Panther necklace, it makes me feel a special way. I’m about that Fendi life and Gucci label,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. Farahan wanted to channel that love of luxury into Reza Be Obsessed so his fan base could experience the same sensation.

But infusing bubbly into his line wasn’t just for fun. While it was certainly an investment, the over-the-top ingredients actually serve a purpose. Farahan explained to Stylish that when he was in the process of creating lab samples, he learned that champagne and apple cider vinegar, which is frequently used in haircare, have the same pH balance and similar benefits. Think: detoxing the scalp and adding shine to strands.

“Apple cider vinegar smells like feet and champagne doesn’t and it’s so luxurious. I was like, ‘Oh my god, why would I want to smell like malt vinegar and fish and chips when I can smell and feel glamorous and special?” the reality star joked to Us.

Granted, the fact that his line is so extravagant, isn’t lost on him. In fact, it’s the reason he wanted his name on it in the first place. “If I can give fans that watch the show that Hollywood, sitting-under-the-confessional-lights [experience] and put it in a bottle and put something really great out there, it just makes me feel really great,” he said. “It made sense for me to work that way.”

In the end, Farahan and Funsch created eight different haircare products. While the whole lineup (which has been tried and tested by Mike Shouhed, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedagi, Adam Neely and Mercedes Javid!) is amazing, the Love My Leave-In has been the biggest game changer.

“I never, ever, ever, ever knew that I was supposed to use a leave-in conditioner. You would think that with angry Persian hairs I would know. It’s changed the game for me, it’s changed how I feel about my own hair,” the Bravo star explained.

The inclusion of the product in his routine is actually a pretty big factor as to why he ditched his “shellacked” jet black style in favor of a natural, more trimmed look.

“I wanted to embrace my Persian George Clooney, if I could be so bold,” he joked to Us. “It would be so weird for me to still be wearing those suits with the pocket square and bow tie and the shellac. It just got to the point where I felt like my body said the expiration period has arrived.”

He continued: “The [Cartier] love bracelets came off. It was a look, it was a time, but I feel really different in my body. I feel so comfortable and natural in this body right now and it just didn’t feel like me [anymore].”

To get hair like Farahan and live the luxe life, check out his product lineup on rezabeobsessed.com or macys.com. The brand will also be available in 50 Macy’s locations for Pride Month.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential