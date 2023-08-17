RHOC’s Heather Dubrow: What’s In My Bag?

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow was in the Big Apple with her “pocket book,” and she exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about what’s inside.

“I always travel with a tote because you can fit everything,” Dubrow, 54, told Us at our new studio in New York City.

“I put it on my wheelie bag and off we go. “This is my Prada [Large Padded Re-Nylon Tote], which is nice because you can wipe it off easily — and when you go through TSA, it doesn’t get dirty.” (The purse retails for $2,750 and comes in black, white and mint green at Prada.com.)

The TV personality — who is married to plastic surgeon and Botched star Terry Dubrow — proceeded to pull out a number of relatable and necessary items, which she dubbed “boring” until she found Us something more “exciting” to talk about.

Watch the video above or keep reading to see what the reality star always has on her:

Unpaid Bills

“I was supposed to pay these bills, which I didn’t do,” Heather said while holding a manila envelope. “Sorry, Terry,” she joked.

Reading Glasses

“I’ve got glasses because when I wear my contacts, I cannot see,” Heather told Us. “These are my favorite glasses. They’re filthy, which acts as a filter, which I enjoy. These are called Izipizi, and they’re the best reading glasses.”

Jamie Makeup Multeye Masks

“I have these reusable under eye patches, my friend Jamie Greenberg makes these. They’re super cute — and you know what’s great? You just put your favorite eye cream on and you put the [patches] on, and we’re not clogging up the ocean,” she said.

Touchland Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Mist

Heather gushed, “[This is] my favorite hand sanitizer. It’s very refreshing, very nice.”

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss

“This is my favorite lip gloss of all time, so of course, it’s going to be discontinued,” Heather said with a sigh.

Wet N’ Wild Color Icon Lipliner

“[Celebrity makeup artist] Angela Levin gave this to me years ago and said it looks good on everyone, and she’s right,” Heather explained.“So, I line my lips and color them in and then I use my Chanel gloss. This is my go-to lip. I do it every day.”

Chanel Quilted Lambskin Jewelry Box

“I have some jewelry in this little Chanel kit, and it’s all wrapped up in there because I have multiple appearances and I needed options,” Heather told Us. She went on to reveal that she only travels with “costume jewelry” and warned people not to “rob” her because “it’s all fake.”

Mack’s Dreamweaver Contoured Sleep Mask

“Weirdly, half of my family likes a sleep mask and the other half does not,” she explained. “I’m in the ‘does not’ category, however, when I’m on a plane, I do like to block out the light. I’m the person who likes to close all the windows, so inevitably, the person across from me likes to keep them open.”

She added, “So, I have this eye mask and it’s so good. There is a cup here, so it doesn’t press your eyes — and if you happen to be wearing lashes, it won’t smash your lashes.”