Dorinda Medley is the queen of Halloween! The Real Housewives of New York City alum always pulls out the stops on October 31 — and the reality star caught up with Us Weekly about her favorite costumes through the years.

For the unfamiliar, Medley, 57, famously decks out her Berkshires Estate, dubbed Bluestone Manor, every year for the spooky holiday. Likewise, she brings her A-game when it comes to her yearly costumes.

Her philosophy when it comes to dressing up? “I always come up with costumes that are an extension of my imagination,” the Bluestone Manor Bourbon founder tells Us. “I love when they’re fun, colorful, different — and maybe have a bit of fashion flare. Something that people will remember me for.”

This year, she’s opting for an understated look and channeling none other than “Dracula’s mistress,” a look she’s already given fans a sneak peek of courtesy of her partnership with the Alexa Echo Show 15 and the Ring. To bring the look to life, she’s opting for an “old fashioned skeleton gown,” which she’s teaming with “sky-high Louis Vuitton boots.”

“It’s almost like it could be part of my closet,” she says. “You could see me wearing that at Bluestone Manor during the year.”

Dutiful RHONY fans know that Medley’s costumes go down in Bravo history. After all, every Halloween, photos of her most buzzed-about costumes start circulating the internet. Her all-time favorite? Her Lady Gaga costume from 2017.

“That one lives on forever,” she tells Us over the phone. “It’s so funny ’cause I worked with a guy that did the costumes for Sesame Street and he actually did really do the costume for the Saturday Night Live Skits, which I couldn’t get right when I was doing the speech.” As viewers might recall, Medley kept accidentally referring to the sketch series as “NSL.”

It’s so famous, in fact, that NBC called her up recently to ask if they could send their team the costume ahead of BravoCon. “I said, ‘Did you not watch that episode? It was all on the floor by the end of the night.'” (Her bubble costume essentially fell apart by the end of the evening.)

Another favorite of hers is her skeleton costume from 2019. “I bought that leotard at a place in London,” she says. “It actually lights up in the dark. I bought the gold corset separately and I just thought it was kind of chic in a way.”

Not only was it elevated but it was comfortable. “I’m not really into the super sexy costume thing,” she says, adding that she’s “envious of the girls that do,” but would rather be “comfortable for the night.”

She reveals that the only costume she really regrets is a policewoman costume. “I felt more ridiculous in that than the bubble outfit,” she says.

If you want to celebrate the holiday with the queen of Halloween herself, Medley will be hosting her famous Instagram Live Halloween tour of Bluestone Manor on Sunday, October 30. You’ll get a look at her 20-plus foot pumpkin, along with more decor epic-ness that you’ll have to tune in for — she politely refused to give away any more details preemptively.