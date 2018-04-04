New York, New York, a city so nice that Bravo gave it 10 incredible seasons of Real Housewives. Whether they’re an OG or a newbie, the New York housewives have proven time and time again that they are full of crazy. Ahead of tonight’s season 10 premiere, take a look back at The Real Housewives of New York’s most epic moments.

How can you forget the moment Ramona-coaster Singer called out fellow housewife Bethenny Frankel for supposedly sleeping her way to the top? “I made money, you didn’t have any money until you f—cked!” she exclaimed while the two pointed fingers at each other in Dorinda Medley’s Berkshire house in season 9.

Luann de Lesseps is the gift that keeps on giving, especially back in season 7 when she paraded through the ladies’ vacation house in an open white robe, sunglasses and a black bra. In the iconic moment, the singer tells her cast mates, “S—t happens” when they tell her that her house guest from the night before was married. And she gave the housewives and the world the advice they had been waiting for: “Be cool. Don’t be all like, uncool.”

We’re hoping Tequila Dorinda makes another appearance this season. In season 9, Medley slurred her way through dinner when the ladies took a trip to Mexico, where Frankel recalled, “Getting some food into all of us wouldn’t be a bad idea. We’ve eaten tequila all day.”

The New York housewives prove that if you can make it here, you really can make it anywhere. Relive the all of the best moments of the last nine seasons in the video above.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Bravo Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. E.T.

