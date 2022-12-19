Jennifer Shah‘s closet was filled with fakes. Following a March 2021 raid of her Utah home, federal agents discovered a number of counterfeit designer handbags and luxury jewelry.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star — who often boasted about her wealthy lifestyle — attained a purse collection that included 30 knockoff bags claiming to come from Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Valentino, Fendi and Balenciaga. Officials also recovered 40 pieces of jewelry that were passed off as items from Chanel, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany & Co.

The search of Shah’s home came on the same day she and assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for their alleged roles in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims, including many who were older than 55. Shah and Smith initially pleaded not guilty on all counts, but the Bravolebrity changed her plea in July.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah told Judge Sidney Stein during a hearing at the time, in which she noted that she knew her actions were “wrong and illegal,” according to Good Morning America. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

As part of her guilty plea, the TV personality was instructed to pay $6 million of $9 million she owes in restitution. Her belongings that were found in the raid are meant to go toward the $6 million as not all of the seized items were fake. Her collection also included authentic purchases from Versace, Moncler, Prada, Lanvin and David Yurman, according to the court documents.

Shah — who is facing up to 30 years in prison — is currently awaiting her sentencing, which was postponed until January 6, 2023. Ahead of her hearing, the reality star requested a shorter prison sentence.

“The terrible business decisions I made and professional relationships I developed stemmed from some personal painful experiences that I was going through in my life,” Shah wrote in a four-page letter to the judge, which CNN obtained on Saturday, December 17.

Shah has appeared on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since its debut in November 2020. Her legal troubles have been documented on the series, with her arrest taking place during season 2. She revealed on Friday, December 16, that she won’t be attending the season 3 reunion.

Andy Cohen spoke on her future with Bravo during BravoCon in October.

“Once we wrapped [season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he told fans during a panel. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”