Ricki Lake is showing off her weight loss in style.
The 55-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Monday, March 4, to show her fans two side-by-side photos of her wearing the same skirt 13 years apart.
In the first photo, taken in 2011, Lake posed on the red carpet in a black pleated leather miniskirt, which she paired with a black turtleneck, black tights and knee-length black boots. The second photo, taken recently, showed Lake in a mirror selfie wearing the same miniskirt. She matched the original photo by pairing the leg-baring number with knee-high boots and a black turtleneck.
Lake captioned the post: “Same outfit 13 years ago apart. Dec 2011 (just after I did DWTS) and now. #thisis55 #allnatural #healthy #happy #proud.”
The comments were full of praise from her fans.
“You look amazing 🔥 but real props for the fact that you still have the outfit all these years later! 😉,” one social media user wrote. Another commented, “Your beautiful in both pictures but your confidence in the current picture is 🔥.”
One week prior, on February 27, Lake posted two more before and after photos. The first was an Us Weekly cover dated May 21, 2007, in which she posed in a red one-piece swimsuit. In the second image, taken after her latest weight loss achievement, Lake wore the same swimsuit in a mirror selfie.
She captioned that post, “Then and now. 2007-2024. I held onto this #NormaKamali one- piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again. 💪💥❤️
@sashacharninmorrison remember that day? @usweekly #nofilter #nomakeup #hardwork #thisis55 #grateful #strong #happy #healthy #proud ❤️.”
On February 24, Lake posted a carousel of photos chronicling her weight loss journey. In the caption of that post, she explained that her most recent weight loss journey began in October 2023. “I feel amazing. I feel strong. 💪,” Lake wrote, adding, “I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”