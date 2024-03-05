Your account
Ricki Lake Shows Off 30-Lb Weight Loss in the Same Black Miniskirt She Last Wore 13 Years Ago

By
Ricki Lake Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images;Courtesy of Ricki Lake/Instagram

Ricki Lake is showing off her weight loss in style.

The 55-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Monday, March 4, to show her fans two side-by-side photos of her wearing the same skirt 13 years apart.

In the first photo, taken in 2011, Lake posed on the red carpet in a black pleated leather miniskirt, which she paired with a black turtleneck, black tights and knee-length black boots. The second photo, taken recently, showed Lake in a mirror selfie wearing the same miniskirt. She matched the original photo by pairing the leg-baring number with knee-high boots and a black turtleneck.

Lake captioned the post: “Same outfit 13 years ago apart. Dec 2011 (just after I did DWTS) and now. #thisis55 #allnatural #healthy #happy #proud.”

Ricki Lake Body Transformation Through the Years

The comments were full of praise from her fans.

“You look amazing 🔥 but real props for the fact that you still have the outfit all these years later! 😉,” one social media user wrote. Another commented, “Your beautiful in both pictures but your confidence in the current picture is 🔥.”

One week prior, on February 27, Lake posted two more before and after photos. The first was an Us Weekly cover dated May 21, 2007, in which she posed in a red one-piece swimsuit. In the second image, taken after her latest weight loss achievement, Lake wore the same swimsuit in a mirror selfie.

Celebrity Weight Loss and Transformations

She captioned that post, “Then and now. 2007-2024. I held onto this #NormaKamali one- piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again. 💪💥❤️
@sashacharninmorrison remember that day? @usweekly #nofilter #nomakeup #hardwork #thisis55 #grateful #strong #happy #healthy #proud ❤️.”

On February 24, Lake posted a carousel of photos chronicling her weight loss journey. In the caption of that post, she explained that her most recent weight loss journey began in October 2023. “I feel amazing. I feel strong. 💪,” Lake wrote, adding, “I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

Ricki Lake

