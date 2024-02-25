Ricki Lake is showing off her 30-pound weight loss amid her recent health journey.

“Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” Lake, 55, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 24.

The former talk show host, who said she’s “guessing” she weighed about 170 pounds when she started, explained that she and her husband Ross Burningham have each lost over 30 pounds. (The pair tied the knot in January 2022 nearly one year after their engagement.)

“I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own,” she wrote.

Lake admitted that at her age — and in “perimenopause” — she was “a bit worried” that her body wouldn’t lose weight like she had previously.

“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong,” she noted. “I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

Alongside the caption, Lake shared several snaps, including one of her and Burningham on their “daily hike” and one of the pair embracing each other as they stood outside. She posed for a mirror selfie in another pic, revealing her abs. The last photo showed a screenshot of Lake’s weight of 140 pounds.

Lake is no stranger to opening up with her fans and has been notoriously candid about her journey to embracing her body. In 2019, Lake shaved her head after years of suffering with androgenic hair loss. She exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021 that she began using Danish brand Harklinikke to grow her hair after losing her brunette locks.

“It has given me my life back,” she told Us. “And I know those are big words, but honestly, anyone that’s suffered with this knows what I’m talking about. It takes over your life. Every time you walk past a mirror, every time you run a brush through your hair, anytime your boyfriend wants to grab your hair and pull it, every time you’re in the shower, it consumed me.”

In June 2023, she celebrated her body and age while on a retreat in Mill Valley, California. While sitting in a bathtub in the middle of the woods, the Hairspray actress crossed her arms over her bare chest and leaned back with a big smile on her face.

“Hands down, these days are the best of my life,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2023. “54 1/2 years old (young!). Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self-love.”

Lake also gave a sweet shout-out to Burningham, who she said makes “every adventure the most fun ever.”