Fifty-four and fabulous! Ricki Lake embraced her body and age while on a retreat to Mill Valley, California.

“Hands down, these days are the best of my life,” the Hairspray actress, 54, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, alongside a nude photo. “54 1/2 years old (young!).”

In the snap, the former talk show host crossed her arms over her bare chest while sitting in a bathtub in the middle of the woods. She leaned back and had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed the great outdoors with her husband, Ross Burningham.

“Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here,” Lake continued. “A place of complete self-acceptance and self-love. … #nature #redwoods #love #gratitude #groundedeuphoria #selflove.”

The New York native gave her partner a shout-out, noting that Burningham, 54, makes “every adventure the most fun ever.” She also revealed that Mill Valley “is the s—t.”

Lake’s friends and followers were quick to show her support, including Rosie O’Donnell, who wrote in the comments section, “I can’t explain how much I adore u ❤️.”

Actress Rachael Harris agreed with Lake’s outlook on self-acceptance, replying, “You just keep getting better and better lady❤️🙌👏👏👏.”

The Ricki Lake Show alum has a history of being vulnerable with her fans, including earlier this year when she recalled the “brave ass leap” she took in 2019 to shave her head. In the January Instagram video, Lake told her followers that three years prior she “chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained: “I have never shared this raw video footage before but felt like I wanted to now, for those of you who have followed my story and have been invested in it. Some of you know my struggle all too well personally and I want you to know, I truly feel you.”

The Cry-Baby actress noted that the emotional clip showed her coming to a place of “peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance” after struggling for years over her appearance.

She concluded that she now has a better appreciation and “love” for her “natural gray and sometimes wild unruly head of hair.”

The Charm School executive producer previously opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her hair journey after going public in 2020 with her struggles. “I have been struggling with hair loss for most of my adult life. It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things,” she said in February 2021. “There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it.”

Lake revealed that after shaving her head she began using Danish brand Harklinikke to grow her locks. “It has given me my life back,” the Under the Christmas Tree actress explained to Us. “And I know those are big words, but honestly, anyone that’s suffered with this knows what I’m talking about. It takes over your life. Every time you walk past a mirror, every time you run a brush through your hair … I love my hair today … I never thought I’d be in that place.”