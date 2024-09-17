Rihanna is here for a cozy look.

Rihanna, 36, stepped out in a fuzzy robe from Jacquemus while launching Fenty Hair in London on Monday, September 16. For the event, she slayed in a pastel yellow coat featuring a large collar, a belt around her waist and a long skirt. The singer wore the piece off her shoulders, slightly exposing her sunshine top underneath.

Rihanna made her look even more glamorous with gold pointed-toe heels, a diamond anklet, sparkly drop earrings and a pastel manicure.

For glam, she sported a full face of makeup including foundation, filled-in eyebrows, bronzed and rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, a highlighted brow bone, brown eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in big, bouncy curls.

The official Fenty Beauty Instagram account later broke down the singer’s hair and makeup, sharing that she used nearly all Fenty hair, skincare and makeup products.

Later during the event, Rihanna changed into a nude vintage 2006 John Galliano frock, featuring a deep V-neck, spaghetti straps and a sheer, ruffled skirt. She elevated the design with a cherry red pout.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has wowed in a fuzzy coat. In December 2023, she rocked a faux-fur purple jacket while celebrating the Fenty x Puma launch party in Los Angeles. The garb was complete with a leather bodice, a red plaid collar and massive fur sleeves.

Rihanna teamed the look with baggy blue jeans, gold chains dangling from her belt loops, a white lacy tank top and lavender suede sneakers.

The singer matched her eyeshadow with her shoes and jacket, donning smokey lilac pigment that was blended into her brow bone. The rest of her makeup featured pink glossy lips and long lashes.

Rihanna’s hair, which was dyed honey blonde at the time, was parted to the side and styled in an updo.