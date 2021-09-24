Flying solo! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be living life side-by-side, but when it comes to creating designs for her Savage x Fenty men’s fashion line, the 33-year-old Barbadian beauty doesn’t want her boyfriend involved in the process.

And as it turns out, she has a very relatable explanation for why she like to keep beau on the outs. “Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I’m a control freak,” the Fenty Beauty founder told People at the premiere of the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.

Even though the 32-year-old rapper doesn’t get a say when it comes to patterns or prints, he is Rihanna’s number one cheerleader. “Listen, he’s proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and all of my designs,” she said.

And with everything from men’s tanks and satin pants to women’s bustiers and bras, Rihanna has created quite the stellar lineup of designs. Hey, she even has items for times when she’s not feeling like she’s on her A-game. Because yes, even RiRi herself has an off-day on occasion.

“I don’t feel sexy every day,” she said. “I don’t think anyone feels sexy every day. I want to know that person.” So, when she wants to feel her best regardless, she chooses a piece that covers her torso and lets her “rock the legs.”

“Where you don’t have to suck your stomach in all day,” she told People. “You give ‘em enough and then you could sit and have lunch. Comfort is sexy! It’s not overplayed.”

For the fashion show, which airs on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 24, the “Pon de Replay” singer wore a lacy black number compete with thigh-high socks and low-cut top. Her hair was styled straight and she rocked fringe bangs.

Rihanna also enlisted the help of some A-list friends for the event, tapping a star-studded cast that featured everyone from Gigi Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens to Emily Ratajkowski and Troye Sivan.

“Even now I’m thinking, OK, so how to top this one next year?” she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 22. “You know, you’re already thinking about that because that’s really the challenge to make it bigger and better and more inclusive every year. But, you know, we somehow manage to pull it off every year and I’m so excited and thrilled about how we elevated this year’s show.”

The Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection is available on savagex.com and Amazon fashion.