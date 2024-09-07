Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond at New York Fashion Week.

The singer, 36, stepped out in a glittering Alaïa dress at the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Friday, September 6, held at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Rihanna’s corseted mesh dress was adorned in crystals, with sleeves that draped off of her shoulders. She accessorized with matching stilettos and crystal earrings, and her black tresses were worn loose and curly around her shoulders.

Earlier in the night, the Savage x Fenty CEO attended Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards while wearing another Alaïa dress — a pale pink number with a thigh-high slit — to present her friend and fashion editor Jahleel Weaver with the Magazine of the Year Award for Perfect, alongside founder Katie Grand. (Weaver is also the creative director for Fenty Beauty.)

“This evening, I’m here to present an award to someone who’s very special to me,” Rihanna said of Weaver during her speech. “Someone who I’ve watched grow and evolve over the years. I saw you from a fashion baby, in your fashion diapers.”

She continued, “I was also in my fashion diapers at the time and I’ve been privy to witness you in all of the layers, all of the things that people, most people, will not be able to even experience with you.” Rihanna concluded her speech saying, “But you have been such a pinnacle to my growth and the fashion aspect of all things. I’m so proud of you.”

Rihanna is entering fall after a busy summer, having released her new line of haircare products, aptly named Fenty Hair, in June. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” Rihanna shared in a promotional video at the time.

“I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need,” she added. “It’s time to play and get strong by the style.”