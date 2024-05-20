If someone leaves their house without shoes on, they are bound to get a few raised eyebrows. When Rihanna does it, it’s a fashion statement.

The 36-year-old singer was photographed out in New York City on Saturday, May 18, wearing what appeared to only be a pair of gray knit socks on her feet.

Upon closer inspection, it’s apparent that Rihanna was wearing the Bottega Veneta knit sock shoe (dubbed the Domenica Boot), which retail for $1,100.

Rihanna paired the sock-like shoes with a blue and white Awake NY zipped sweatshirt and matching white Awake NY track pants. She topped the casual look off with a pair of dark sunglasses, a Yankees baseball cap and a camo print Dior purse. She wore her hair down in relaxed, messy waves for the outing.

The concept of a sock shoe was formally introduced to the fashion world in 2016 when Balenciaga debuted its “sock sneaker”. Since then, the sock shoe has evolved as brands like The Row, LESET and Bottega Veneta have made their own interpretations of the stand-out accessory.

Although Rihanna is no stranger to donning head-turning costumes both on and off the red carpet, her style has evolved since becoming a mother, which may explain her latest comfortable shoe choice.

In an April interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna revealed that since having her two sons — RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — she has become more drawn towards casual clothing items.

“I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’” she explained, adding, “Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”