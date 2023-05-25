Rihanna Wears Massive Diamond Toe Ring With $1,300 Heels: ‘Quiet Luxury’

Rihanna’s definition of “quiet luxury” includes rocking $1 million jewelry. The hitmaker hopped on the viral fashion trend, giving the aesthetic a new meaning.

In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday, May 23, the 35-year-old “Umbrella” songstress strutted her stuff in a pair of Amina Muaddi sandal heels, which retail for $1,300. The Grammy winner added even more drama with a diamond toe ring. The dazzling rock was nearly the size of the digit it was placed on and is worth a whopping $1 million, per BuzzFeed and Page Six.

“Quiet luxury,” Rihanna captioned the social media clip — a nod to the buzzy trend, which has been described as an understated wardrobe that exudes luxury without loud logos or branding. Rihanna’s take on the aesthetic, however, isn’t exactly quiet.

Nonetheless, her video prompted excited reactions from her fans. “Oh, to be as rich as Rihanna,” wrote one of her followers in the comments section as a second quipped, “Rihanna rocks a toe ring, so I went out and bought a toe ring.”

Others questioned if the gem signified a new chapter for Rihanna and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky. “Is this … an engagement announcement??” read a comment. A different fan added, “She got her engagement ring on her TOE!!!! Love her.”

The lovebirds — who are currently expecting their second child together — had been friends for years before sparking a romantic relationship in November 2020. Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their son RZA’s 1st birthday — and confirmed the origin of the little one’s name.

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️,” Rocky, 34, (real name Rakim Mayers) captioned the carousel of images and clips, revealing that RZA was named after Wu-Tang Clan frontman Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, who goes by RZA.

In the slideshow, the “Pesos” rapper shared pictures and videos of RZA with himself and Rihanna, including two sweet mirror selfies. In one, the little boy was cradled in his dad’s arm as he watched Rocky shave. In another, Rihanna held their son in her arms as the “Praise the Lord” crooner snapped the photo. In one particularly sweet clip, Rocky held RZA up to the camera to get some adorable close-ups of their son. The New York native concluded the post with footage of Ol’ Dirty Bastard uttering the iconic sentiment, “Wu-Tang Clan is for the children.”

Rocky’s sweet tribute to his son comes days after RZA’s name was first revealed. According to his birth certificate, which was obtained by The Daily Mail on Thursday, May 11, the baby’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. He shares the same middle and last name as his father.

Rihanna gave birth to RZA in May 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.