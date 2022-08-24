Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is getting saucy! The makeup brand has teamed up with art collective MSCHF on a condiment-themed collection.

The cosmetic label — which the hitmaker, 34, launched in 2017 — announced the collab via Instagram on Monday, August 22, sharing a photo of a model with ketchup spread across her lips. “New drop with @mschf. Ketchup or makeup?” Fenty teased in the caption of the social media post.

The limited-edition drop comprises of “six packets that contain either ketchup or lip gloss,” according to MSCHF. Customers must tear open the adorable ketchup cases to discover if the product inside looks better on lips or French fries.

MSCHF also unveiled the collection, posting a carousel of photos that showed off a vibrant box that contained the dressing-inspired palette, which retails for $25 at ketchupormakeup.com.

The drop has sparked both excitement and confusion among fans.

“This is so cool!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section of Fenty’s post. A second fan commented: “I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting kitchen packets?” A third social media user asked: “Are the packets reusable if it is gloss? I have so many questions.”

TikTok star Marj Maroket gave her followers an in-depth review of the collection. In a video posted on Tuesday, August 23, the beauty guru starts by opening one of the packets. “This is ketchup for sure,” she says after smelling and tasting the red liquid.

She then opens another case and happily discovers gloss. “Ooh, it smells like the Fenty gloss,” Maroket says in the clip as she lathers the product on her lips. “It’s so gorgeous,” she continues, adding that the box revealed the product was Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the shade Cheeky.

The social media star concluded her video, telling fans that she won’t be opening the other packets and will be saving the box “as an art piece in my house.”

While the palette may have stumped fans, this is the norm for MSCHF.

The Brooklyn-based company, which was founded in 2016 by Gabriel Whaley, has released a number of unique keepsakes through the years. The collective worked with Jimmy Fallon on funky designed “Gobstomper” sneakers, Tiffany & Co. on a participation trophy, and billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk on “eat the rich” popsicles.

