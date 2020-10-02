Hot, hot, hot! Rihanna’s star-studded Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 dropped and it’s even sexier than you could’ve imagined.

On Friday, October 2, Amazon Prime premiered the second runway show from RiRi, featuring tons of A-listers in steamy lingerie. From Bella Hadid’s black lacy look to Lizzo’s fishnet blue ensemble, it was one seriously provocative affair. Not to mention, a beautiful celebration of women in all shapes and sizes, per the usual Savage x Fenty motto.

Naturally, the 32-year-old Fenty founder made the biggest splash with multiple standout fashion moments. As much as we loved her ruffled black bodice, our favorite had to be the purple number. After all, the flower adornments were too beautiful to look away and her crazy long lashes were to die for.

She wasn’t the only one in a floral-adorned, indigo-hued look. Laura Harrier also modeled a much more skin-baring version of the look that was drop dead gorgeous.

Being the pro that she is, Hadid, 23, absolutely slayed in a barely there black bra and undies set with latex boots and over-the-elbow gloves. But it was her mega glam that also had Us in awe. “Absolutely did not wake up like this,” she wrote in an Instagram teasing the premiere on Thursday. October 1. “Sending a big kiss to priscilla for turning a girl out after 6 months of no makeup, hot cheetos and Apple TV … watch @savagexfenty tomorrow. sorry for all the pix.”

One of the most surprising appearances came from Demi Moore. Though it was only for a brief bit of screen time, the 57-year-old actress made quite the impression. In a lace-adorned black leotard, she made the look pop with a seductive red lip and glitzy, layered pieces of jewelry that would turn anyone’s head.

Keep scrolling to see all the stars in their super-hot lingerie looks.

