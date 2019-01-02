Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is kicking off 2019 with a bang! The makeup brand that revolutionized the complexion market when it launched 40 shades of its Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation back in 2017 is now here with — count ‘em — 50 hues of its new Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer and 10 new foundation offerings. Oh, and RiRi is making it super simple to find the color that’s right for you.

According to Rihanna, the soft matte concealer is “the cure for bags, dark circles, hangovers and bad decisions,” and each shade is meant to complement its corresponding foundation shade (though you may want to try a shade or two lighter to brighten up dark circles under the eyes or go a bit darker when concealing blemishes and hyperpigmentation).

In her latest #TuesdayTutorial video on YouTube, the songstress shared some of her favorite concealer hacks that ensure a #flawless finish (read: “no caking” and “no creasing”). When she’s “having an early morning after a long night,” for example, she’ll use the doe-foot applicator to apply the full-coverage formula directly to her skin and then buff out with the new Precision Concealer Brush.

If she’s looking for a bit more “scarcity” (i.e. not quite so much coverage), she’ll put a dollop of the product on the back of her hand first and then use a brush to blend and spot treat as needed. She also likes to contour with the creamy concealer by tapping a bit on the bridge of her nose and under her brow bone.

And that’s not all Fenty Beauty has coming this month. In addition to the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, new shades of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Precision Concealer Brush, RiRi is also debuting a Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo 105.

The super lightweight powder comes in eight translucent shades that will help keep your foundation and concealer in place while creating an Instagram filter IRL finish that won’t flash back in pictures, and the new fluffy brush and sponge set is ideal for applying it.

Priced between $18 and $34, all the newness will be available on FentyBeauty.com and in Sephora stores beginning Friday, January 11.

