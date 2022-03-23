With belly-baring crop tops and cut out dresses, Rihanna has completely redefined maternity fashion. But don’t let the clothes distract you from her recent string of next level makeup looks. With bright lips, metallic eyes and an affinity for “color blocking,” the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty founder is setting the stage for spring makeup trends.

And the glam guru responsible for Rihanna’s amazing looks, Priscilla Ono, gave Us the lowdown on how the star’s makeup has come to be. “In general, she’s such a free person and does whatever she feels. She’s never confined by society or anything like that. She’s dressing how she wants and she feels that way about beauty as well,” the Fenty Beauty global makeup artist told Us. “She loves anything that’s adventurous.”

While RiRi has rocked a handful of amazing beauty looks in recent weeks, Ono teased that there’s more fabulous looks in the pipeline that are going to be perfect for warmer weather.

One of the major trends Ono is loving for spring? Color blocking. “Spring is all about bright shades and bright colors,” she explained, noting that the pop should be a contrast to your clothes. “If you want to do something poppy and bright, but not really have the finesse to do a whole eye look, do a bright lip. Hot pink, orange, even a light pink — it’s a go to.”

But Ono added that getting in a spring state of mind doesn’t start and stop with good glam — having a perfect scent is just as crucial. That’s why she’s teamed up with Secret Deodorant. “Not only are colors vibrant, but scents are as well,” Ono said, pointing to the new Secret Weightless Dry Spray, which is available in four different scents.

“One of my favorites is rose — it smells insanely amazing,” the makeup artist told Stylish. “I’ll spray it on set and I have clients that will be like, ‘What is that? What’s that beautiful smell?”

Plus, a spray deodorant comes in handy when Ono is prepping her clients for a big event; she “always” keeps one in her set bag because the “invisible” formula and “shareable” quality of a spray deodorant is unmatched. And the 48-hour protection doesn’t hurt either.

“When you need your most protection, you’re running around, you’re sweating, the little beads burst and the scent just explodes,” Ono told Stylish.

