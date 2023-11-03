Riley Keough is embracing the cold-weather season with a moody new look.

The 34-year-old actress unveiled a jet-black hair makeover via Instagram on Thursday, November 3, ahead of the Virginia Film Festival.

Keough showed off the ‘do in a selfie, giving fans a close-up view of the midnight hue — which flatters her blue eyes. (Keough appeared at the Virginia Film Festival in support of her new film, War Pony, which follows the stories of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation, per IMDb. The movie marked Keough’s directorial debut and premiered in July.)

Keough’s transformation comes after her years-long stint with warm red locks. She experimented with a different iteration of her crimson crown in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six.

The show’s hair department head, MaryAnn Hennings, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Keough’s mane in March, sharing how it helped tell the story of the rising band fronted by Keough’s Daisy Jones.

With Keough, Hennings decided to keep Daisy’s hair color consistent to convey a “this is who I am, take it or leave it” attitude.

“We went with that iconic, bright, beautiful red,” she said. While the character was “a bit of a rough girl,” at the beginning, rather than a punky black, Hennings chose the ginger hue because it showed Daisy’s rebellious nature, “but gently.” According to Hennings, the long, red curls also made it easy to transform the character from an ingénue to a rock star — creating an “iconic” look.

Hennings also revealed to Us that the inspiration for the shade and long, undone style was rock legend Stevie Nicks. She used Clairol Natural Instincts Bold in shade Copper — to be specific — for those who want to copy Keough’s look at home.

Daisy Jones & The Six isn’t the only time Keough has played around with color.

Keough famously rocked “bronde” hair in the 2020 film Zola, which follows part-time stripper Zola (Taylour Paige), who is convinced by her new friend Stefani ([Keough) to go on a chaotic road trip to Tampa to earn money.

The film was inspired by A’Ziah King’s viral October 2015 Twitter thread about a memorable trip to Florida, which opened with the line, “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”

In addition to Keough and Paige, the film also stars Nicholas Braun and Colman Domingo.