Birthday love! Jesse Williams took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend, Hit The Floor actress Taylour Paige, a very happy 29th birthday on Saturday, October 5.

“HAAAPPPYY BIRRRFFDAYYY @taylour me mine🎊🚀🤣 ♾,” the Grey’s Anatomy, 38, star wrote alongside a photo and video collage of the new couple smiling at dinner, sharing some PDA, swimming in the ocean and going on vacation.

Williams and Paige first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted getting cozy at the Sundance Film Festival. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Ozwald Boateng runway show in New York City in May.

Paige hasn’t shied away from sharing her love for Williams on social media. In August, she posted photos of the two sharing hugs and smiles on Instagram for Williams’ birthday with the caption: “Today is important. Happiest birthday my ❤️.”

The White Boy Rick actress also referred to the Jacob’s Ladder star as her “other half” in a romantic post on Instagram in June.

“Finally after lifetimes and lifetimes and lifetimes and lifetimes x a zillion my soul found the other half of my soul that split off and out to learn and grow through contrast and clarity and perspective and appreciation,” she gushed. “My familiar stranger. 👑 now I can see!!!”

The sweet birthday snaps come as Williams continues to battle his former wife, real estate broker and podcaster Aryn Drake-Lee, in court.

The estranged exes were scheduled to go to trial in September after they failed to reach a full agreement in court-ordered mediation over William’s $100,000 per month spousal and child support payments, The Blast reported in August.

In April, Drake-Lee requested that Williams pay an additional $200,000 — $100,000 to pay her lawyer and $100,000 to pay a forensic accountant she hired to help prepare her case, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April 2017 after five years of marriage. The Chicago native opened up about the painful separation in Jay-Z’s TIDAL video, Footnotes for 4:44.

“All of a sudden motherf***ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship. Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” Williams said, referring to his Detroit: Become Human costar Minka Kelly who he dated for several months following his separation.

Williams and Drake-Lee share two children, 5-year-old daughter Sadie and 4-year-old son Maceo.

