Rita Ora flashed her figure in a sheer gown at British Vogue’s 2023 Forces for Change party.

At the Thursday, November 23, soirée Ora, 32, graced the red carpet in a see-through frock. The design featured a halter neckline, a mask that fell slightly below her eyes, sparkly floral embellishments covering her bust, a ruched waistline that exposed her nude thong and a high-low skirt finished with a glamorous train. She paired the eccentric number with black open-toe heels, silver bracelets, rings and a velvet clutch.

For glam, Rita rocked a voluminous updo, filled-in eyebrows, warm eyeshadow shades, winged liner and long lashes.

This isn’t the first sheer ensemble Ora has stunned in. Earlier this week, she gave fans a sneak peak at her holiday collection with Primark. First, she paired a thin long-sleeve top that exposed her black bralette underneath with sequin pants and a rose necklace before changing into a see-through dress. The garb featured a mock neck, lace embellishments and sleeves equipped with thumb holes. She accessorized with black lingerie and patent leather boots.

“Ooooh SNAP!” she captioned the post. “I’m literally in love with my @primark collab holiday collection 😍 Sparkle season ready, set, gooo!! 🪩.”

Ora previously gushed to Us Weekly about her partnership with Primark, praising the brand for its affordable prices and chic designs.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress used to rely on the brand for stylish looks when she “couldn’t afford anything else” growing up. She gushed that she could always find trendy styles within her budget at Primark. Similarly, Ora’s line features clothing and accessories starting at $5.

Jermaine Lapwood, Primark’s director, shared in a press release statement that Ora’s “love for the brand” made her a perfect fit to design. “The instant chemistry between both parties was undeniable, and today, following months of collaboration, I’m so proud to be revealing Rita Ora x Primark,” he noted. “I hope the collection allows customers to express their true selves and to show their inner Ora.”

While Ora is often seen on the red carpet in extravagant gowns, when it comes to her personal life, she is all for being comfortable. “Comfort over everything,” she told Us. “For my personal money being spent, I’m very much a multi-use person, so for me basics are crucial. I love T-shirts and pieces that allow me to mix and match.”

Although her line features funky items that are perfect for “a night out with your girls,” the collaboration also includes timeless pieces including chic coats, flannels and more.