Shedding locks for a good cause! Riverdale’s Casey Cott and his brother Corey shaved their heads for non-profit organization Charity Water.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The brothers aptly named their fundraising campaign the “Cott Quarantine Cut,” with an initial goal of raising $3,000 for the charity, which provides clean drinking water to people in developing countries.

Since announcing their fundraising efforts on Saturday, April 4, the brothers have raised close to $17,000. They’ve also increased their goal to $20,000.

Casey and Corey decided to start fundraising while self-isolating at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“So, we were pretty bored tonight, my brother, sister and I,” Casey said in an Instagram video announcing the fundraiser. “And we were sitting there like, ‘what should we do?’”

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Casey, who plays Kevin Keller on the CW series, explained that the brothers decided to shave their heads together. But instead of just playing barber for the day, they’d debut buzz-cuts with the intent of raising proceeds for a charity.

View this post on Instagram You guys are epic. Link in bio to keep donating! A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on Apr 4, 2020 at 8:18pm PDT

“We looked at our amazing sister who works for this amazing company called Charity Water and we thought, ‘Why don’t we shave our heads to raise money for Charity Water?”

Their sister, Carly Cott, shared behind-the-scenes photos from the Instagram Live, which took place on Sunday, April 5.

Carly captioned her Instagram post, “I’ve got the best brothers in the world and work for an organization that blows my mind and inspires me daily. Send some love their way ❤️.”

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

She continued, “We are $5,000 away from our goal of raising $20,000 which will bring clean and safe drinking water to two entire communities. The campaign is still open for donations, link in bio! 💦 ❤️ 💦.”

According to the organization’s website, “100% of the money will be used to build clean water projects, and when they’re complete, charity: water will send us photos and GPS coordinates so we can see the exact community we helped.”

You can donate to help the Cott family reach their goal on Charity Water’s website.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)