New rule: if you can’t go shopping in your own closet, go shopping in your mom’s. Lili Reinhart is living proof that this is failsafe style comandement.

The Riverdale actress always looks flawless, whether she is on the red carpet or on your TV, but her personal style choice this weekend took her fashion clout to the next level. Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories and shared a pic of herself wearing a light pink dress with green spaghetti straps, floral decals on the hem and bodice. But the best part of the throwback ‘90s slip dress was the fact that not only did she thank her mom for letting her wear it — she showed a snapshot of her mom wearing it too.

Now, slip dresses are indeed having a moment, but the fact that over a decade after her mother wore the frock is still red-carpet-relevant speaks to how an investment piece can be carried through the generations. Plus, it’s an adorable pre-Mother’s day way to honor her mama as we go into May.

But the key to keeping the look relevant is all in how Reinhart (the younger) styles it. Her dress may be 1998 in the best way possible, but her hair is loose and carefree — as opposed to overly coifed and hairsprayed with bi-level bangs as it might have been in its original era — and her makeup is fresh and classic. This, as it happens, is the key to making any redux look work without having to overly commit to rocking everything from that decade. Think of it as ‘90s light.

