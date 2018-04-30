How many killer outfits did you wear this weekend? Surely not as many as Blake Lively. The actress has been promoting her upcoming film A Simple Favor for the past week, but over the weekend she kicked her looks into high gear.

Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot! See How Her Red Carpet Style Has Evolved in the Fashion Spotlight

The fashion plate began her parade of fun looks n a lovely polka-dotted Zimmerman frock on Saturday, April 28. It had classic lines but with also some twists— not only did the ruched bodice and sleeves give way to a deep V neckline, but there were also velvet straps forming a mock halter. And the A-line skirt? It was semi sheer. Ever the effortless style maven, Lively paired the outfit with her fashion mainstays: pink Christian Louboutin pumps and Lorraine Schwartz and Jacquie Aiche baubles. To complement her demure-but-not-boring vibes, the former Gossip Girl actress wore her signature flaxen strands in voluminous beachy waves and rocked a subtle smokey eye paired with a pink lip.

Lively then went on to rock a tiered floral Michael Kors frock, making light of her many looks for the day with the Instagram caption: “I only do movies to excuse absurd amounts of outfit changes per day…” To cap off her black, red and floral number (a statement, if we do say so ourselves) the mom of two wore PVC Christian Louboutin stilettos, added a leopard print belt (#PowerClash) and adorned her look with Anthropologie, Lola James and Jen Meyer jewels.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

And last but not least: for her third amazing outfit of the weekend, Lively wore the downtown cool-girl ensemble of our dreams. Her mixture of shades of gray and different fabrics gave her fitted blouse, tailored blazer and wide-leg pants Ralph Lauren situation so much visual interest. And Lively took things to another level with Christian Louboutin slides, Jacqui Aiche, Jen Meyer and Lorraine Schwartz. Finishing touch: a loose, thrown-together bun because Blake, she doesn’t ever look overdone.

There you have it: three killer looks, one killer fashion maven.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!