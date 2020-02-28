Robert Pattinson has regrets — fashion, regrets, that is.

In an interview with GQ, published on February 26, the 33-year-old actor revealed what he deems to be his worst fashion look of all time: the ensemble he wore to the premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in November 2005.

“I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket,” Pattinson told the outlet. “I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.”

While you might be thinking, “But velvet is in!” the suit jacket resembled a red carpet and was worn over an ill-fitting white button-up. Not his best.

Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter saga before starring at Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, is grateful for the style advice he’s gotten over the years. It’s helped him evolved his look so that it’s now polished, but still daring.

“If I was choosing to wear clothes myself, I don’t think I would have gone in a lot of the directions that I have ended up going in with Dior and people like [English fashion designer] Kim Jones.”

He continued, “I never would have thought I would be wearing chiffon, silk and satin. I wore this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year – never would have imagined that!”

The model’s fashion crush is none other than A$AP Rocky. He just has serious style,” Pattinson told GQ. “We have been to quite a few different fittings together and I will see the craziest thing and really want to wear it, but look like a total moron. Then we will go to the show and I will see Rocky in it and be like, ‘Jesus Christ, you can literally wear anything!’”

These days, the Dior model star has been crushing the style game. On January 17, 2020, Pattinson sat front-row at the luxury french label’s show during Paris Fashion Week. For the fancy affair, he wore a black shirt underneath a leather jacket, paired with striped slacks. For footwear, he turned heads in not-yet-released Dior x Jumpman Air Jordan 1 sneakers — coming April 2020.

Pattinson became the face of Dior Homme’s fragrance campaign 2012, joining a slew of other stars to represent the brand, like Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and Charlize Theron. In February 2016, he was hired as the new face of Dior menswear. He was the first celebrity to have the esteemed title, ever.