The Internet Has Strong Feelings About Robin Thicke's Long Hair

Robin Thicke’s new ‘do is the talk of the town! The 43-year-old singer-songwriter posted a long-haired selfie to the ‘gram on Tuesday, June 16 and his followers are losing their minds over the new look.

In the selfie, the California native rocks long, tousled locks, facial hair and an eye-catching long-sleeved floral shirt.

His long hair is strikingly different from the look he’s known for: clean, casual and short with some volume and texture at the top.

In the accompanying caption, the “Lost Without U” singer wrote, “All dressed up and nowhere to go!”

Thicke’s fiancée, April Love Geary, called out her future husband in the comments section. “You texted me this exact same pic and caption,” she wrote.

Unsurprisingly, the selfie’s drawn mixed reactions on social media. Some of the singer’s 672,000 followers like it, while others are practically begging him to cut his hair.

“Quarantine style,” one follower commented on the pic, suggesting that his long hair is a result of skipping a haircut or two during the COVID-19 quarantine. Another disappointed fan expressed their dislike for the look by stating, “Not a good look.”

Those who love the look seem to be very invested in him maintaining it. A fan commented, “Omg keep the surfer hair 😍😂💙” and another declared the hairstyle, “Goals 💯🙌🏽.”

And some other Instagram users pointed out that the singer resembles his late father, Alan Thicke. “You look so much like your dad!!! love the hair!” wrote one follower. Another said, “You look like your Dad so much it warms me up.”

What people don’t know about Thicke is that he used to have shoulder-length locks! A Google Image search of the star’s really really long hair will likely shock you even more than his most recent changeup.

