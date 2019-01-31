BCBG Max Azria is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the beloved mall brand that once had you and your friends arguing over who would wear which dress to prom is looking to make a comeback in a major way.

After dealing with store closings, bankruptcy proceedings and the departure of founder Max Azria and his wide Lubov, the iconic brand seems to have found new footing for spring-summer 2019 with the appointment of celeb stylist Kate Young as creative consultant and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as the face of its new Modern Goddess campaign.

Working alongside BCBG creative director Bernd Kroeber, Young (the woman behind the enviable wardrobes of Dakota Johnson, Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams to name a few) helped dream up a HBIC-worthy spring collection complete with sharp suits, sleek dresses and chic knits that pays homage to the brand’s rich history while keeping in mind the needs of today’s woman.

“You know, I used to shop at BCBG a ton when I first moved to New York and I was an assistant at Vogue; a lot of us would go to BCBG on Madison and buy outfits to wear out for the weekend,” Young told Fashionista of her new gig. “That’s how I think of the brand: It’s very on-trend and stylish, but approachable and not so expensive that it’s an impossible thing for someone who’s young to wear.”

To showcase the latest offerings, photographer Zoey Grossman shot Huntington-Whiteley in a sunny L.A. studio, where she posed alongside Greek ruins. As a model, mother and entrepreneur, the statuesque beauty was the ideal choice to bring the boss lady-inspired creations to life.

“The BCBG Max Azria spring-summer 2019 campaign was about relaying the message of fearless femininity that is woven throughout this collection,” Huntington-Whiteley said in a statement. “It was an honor to work alongside two women who I admire, Zoey Grossman and Kate Young. Working with them further amplified the message of this collection of today’s fearless, strong woman.”

While it remains to be seen if Huntington-Whiteley and Young’s involvement can return the brand to its glory days, there is no denying the spring-summer 2019 collection (available now at bcbg.com) is a step in the right direction.

