Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega are all for being turned into Bratz dolls.

Following the release of Carpenter’s “Taste” music video — in which she and Ortega, 21, engage in a hilariously bloody face off — the official Bratz doll account took to Instagram on Monday, August 17, to share a photo of the women as toys. Carpenter’s doll looked just like the popstar, donning blonde hair with a shadow root and curtain bangs, extra rosy cheeks and a nude glossy pout. The doll wore a replica of Carpenter’s black gown from the music video, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice and protruding hips.

Ortega’s figurine also perfectly represented the actress. The doll sported her signature black hair, which was styled in soft curls with her face framing pieces parted to the side. Just like Ortega’s black dress, the doll rocked a puffy-sleeve ensemble complete with a thigh-high slit and dark hairpiece.

Both Carpenter and Ortega gushed about the dolls via Instagram, begging Bratz to ship the toys to them.

“Can you send these to us fr @bratz @JennaOrtega,” Carpenter, 25, captioned a repost of the pic on Monday.

Ortega also shared her excitement over the dolls on Monday. “What is happening,” she quipped. “And yes let us know @bratz.”

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexy Style Through the Years Sabrina Carpenter is a rising style star. From sparkly corset dresses to cutout frocks and sheer skirts, the “Nonsense” singer has experimented with a number of designs through the years. Carpenter first made her way on the red carpet in 2011 at the Worldwide Launch of the “Kids Helping Kids: Japan” music video. For the […]

More fans gushed over the dolls in Bratz’s comments section. “The Bratz 2-pack set I never knew I needed until now ✨,” one wrote, as another added, “Ok when are these baddies dropping tho.” The brand did not share if the dolls will be available for purchase or not.

In Carpenter’s “Taste” music video, which was released on Friday, August 23, along with her Short n’ Sweet album, the women attempt to kill each other after fighting over Carpenter’s ex-boyfriend.

Related: 8 Classic Sabrina Carpenter Songs Fans Should Know Before 'Short n' Sweet' If you jumped on the Sabrina Carpenter bandwagon after “Espresso,” then it’s time to brush up on some of her past work. While she may finally just be getting her flowers, Carpenter is not new to the music industry whatsoever. With five albums released before Short n’ Sweet and some major hits among them, it’s […]

Ortega originally fights Carpenter back in the music video, but the duo end up creating a love story of their own after accidentally killing their love interest. They wore their black dresses at their ex’s funeral, while laughing about how “clingy” and “insecure” he actually was.