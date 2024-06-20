Sabrina Carpenter is just like Us — she spontaneously cut her hair following her “first real heartbreak.”

Carpenter, 25, opened up about her signature fringe during a Thursday, June 20, YouTube video with Rolling Stone. “I literally cut my bangs because someone broke my heart and I was just like, ‘I have to do something,’” she said while painting a portrait.

Carpenter went on to say she’s not “usually” someone who makes “rash decisions” when she’s upset. “That was my first real heartbreak and so I guess it just sparked that initial like, ‘I have to do something different,’” she explained.

While she was open to a fringe, Carpenter shared she had no interest in changing her blonde hair color. “I never wanted to dye my hair because I always felt comfortable the way I was born,” she said.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Dating History: Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and More Sabrina Carpenter has remained coy about her dating history — but that doesn’t mean she’s avoided romantic drama. The Girl Meets World alum’s love life first made headlines in August 2020 when she was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles with Joshua Bassett. The pair’s rumored romance raised eyebrows as many fans thought Bassett […]

Although Carpenter did not share who broke her heart, she debuted her bangs in 2021, leading fans to speculate that she was referencing her relationship with Joshua Bassett. (The duo were first linked in 2020 and called it quits in 2021.)

The “Please Please Please” singer previously opened up about her worst breakup in April while chatting with Zane Lowe during an episode of Apple 1’s New Music Daily.

“I was heartbroken two years ago,” she said. “I was in a really, really different mental place. For me, that was truly my first heartbreak. And so I think when you’re going through something like that, you question everything about yourself and take it really personally.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

She added that lyrics from her track “Espresso” related to her breakup and current life. “That’s why even [the phrase] ‘my give-a-f–ks are on vacation,’ it’s such a simple funny line, but so much of this song really kind of gets to a place where it really measures up with where I’m at right now, and you have to go through life to get there.” She added, “I think there’s a big difference between two years ago and now, but I’m just having fun, which I think is the biggest difference.