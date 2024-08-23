Please, Please, Please Sabrina Carpenter, keep serving Us fabulous looks.

Carpenter, 25, commanded attention in a black gown while singing her number one hit, “Please Please Please” from her latest album Short n’ Sweet during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 22. Her Gucci dress featured a halter top, a plunging neckline that cascaded to her midriff, a fitted silhouette, an open back and lots of sequins. Carpenter, who took the stage barefoot, elevated her look with diamond earrings from Anita Ko.

For glam, the singer donned a full beat including her signature extra-rosy cheeks, wine red lips, soft eyeshadow and long lashes. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in a bouncy blowout with her curtain bangs framing her face. She topped her look off with kiss marks on her back, matching her album cover.

While chatting with Fallon, 49, about Short n’ Sweet, which dropped on Friday, August 23, Carpenter rocked a pale blue Gucci sweater set featuring a ribbed collar, sequin details and a matching miniskirt. She teamed the look with teal platform heels and silver rings.

Carpenter opened up about her album, sharing she doesn’t have a favorite track from the collection. “It does really feel like a self-titled album to me in a weird way,” she said. “It really feels like all of these stories and memories and [it’s] very much blunt, very forward, very fun and just some of the best memories I’ve had over the last two years of writing it.” She gushed, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

Along with the album release, Carpenter dropped a music video on Friday for her track “Taste,” which stars Jenna Ortega. In the video, Carpenter attempts to kill Ortega after seeing her ex-boyfriend with the Wednesday actress.

Ortega originally fights back but the women end up creating a love story of their own and share a kiss.