Sabrina Carpenter continues to make a compelling case for underwear as outerwear.

While Carpenter was on the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, on Tuesday, October 8, she opened the show in a white terry-cloth bathrobe (and, presumably, not much else). That was until she wowed the audience by revealing a red-hot Victoria’s Secret corset underneath. The surprise quick-change sent fans into a frenzy but was in keeping with her seemingly endless line of lingerie-inspired stage wear.

Fans went wild as the “Espresso” singer serenaded the audience, while the 150,000 crystals that covered the costume nearly stole the show. Carpenter leaned into her signature sex-kitten appeal by strapping into a pair of red sequin garters and silver strappy heels.

Following the show, fans praised Carpenter’s sultry costume via TikTok, gushing that “red October” is in full swing in Philadelphia. (For the uninitiated, fans celebrate Red October when the Phillies make it to the MLB postseason. The team is going head-to-head against the New York Mets on Wednesday, October 9, as part of the Division Series.)

“For red October omg girly knows 😫,” one fan commented, as another added, “Oh the RED is giving 👏.” More hyped her up, writing: “The red set is my favorite so far.”

Up until now, the corsets Carpenter has donned on her Short n’ Sweet Tour include shades of pink, white and butter yellow hues, making this a marked departure for the singer, who recently shut down critics who thought her looks were too sexy.

“You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,” Carpenter told TIME in a profile earlier this month. “And to that I just say, ‘Don’t come to the show,’ and that’s OK.”

With Halloween on the horizon, Sabrina’s red corset would make a perfect costume for those looking to channel the singer’s sexy style, on stage and off. (Bonus points if the costume includes an espresso martini.)