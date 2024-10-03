Sabrina Carpenter had the wittiest response to critiques of her sexy costumes on the Sweet n’ Short Tour.

“You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,” Carpenter explained to TIME, in a profile published on Wednesday, October 2. “And to that I just say, ‘Don’t come to the show,’ and that’s OK.”

Carpenter continued, getting candid about feeling nervous on stage, “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

The “Espresso” singer’s costumes consist of custom crystal corsets from Victoria’s Secret, black lace catsuits by Patou, glittery skirts, garters, halter tops, heels and more.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexy Style Through the Years Sabrina Carpenter is a rising style star. From sparkly corset dresses to cutout frocks and sheer skirts, the “Nonsense” singer has experimented with a number of designs through the years. Carpenter first made her way on the red carpet in 2011 at the Worldwide Launch of the “Kids Helping Kids: Japan” music video. For the […]

Carpenter first runs on stage with a towel wrapped around herself. She then opened the piece up, revealing a sparkly lining and bedazzled corset top equipped with a kiss mark on her chest, a nod to her album cover. The actress teams the look with fishnet tights embroidered with different lyrics, including “Taste me,” “I’m Working Late,” and more.

“Femininity is something that I’ve always embraced,” Carpenter said of her girly outfits. “And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever, then that’s what that means.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carpenter shared this is the first tour she’s had duplicates of her costumes. “In the past it would be like, if that outfit has stains on it, good luck.”

Related: What to Wear to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ Tour: Baby Tees, More Sabrina Carpenter knows exactly what outfits she wants to see in her crowd during the Short n’ Sweet Tour. Carpenter took to Instagram on Thursday, September 19, to give fans inspiration on what to wear to her upcoming tour, which kicks off September 23 in Columbus, Ohio. In a collage of photos, the pop star […]

While traveling through Singapore, Australia and South America with Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour, Carpenter wore pastel cutout corsets from Frolov, pleated miniskirts, platform boots and more. “I would sweat, and it would just be terrible,” she said of her past costumes.