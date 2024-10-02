Sabrina Carpenter Hits Back at Claims That She Doesn’t Sing Live

Sabrina Carpenter is clearing up any doubt that she doesn’t sing live.

The “Taste” singer, 25, clapped back at a TikTok user who shared a clip of Carpenter performing on her Short n’ Sweet Tour and wrote over it, “Hate to say it 30% lip singing [sic] 30% backing track 40% singing.” In the video, Carpenter can be seen dancing on stage while her fans sing along to her hit song “Please Please Please.”

Carpenter commented on the post on Tuesday, October 1, writing: “I sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers.”

The pop star has had a whirlwind 2024 so far with her songs “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste” all charting inside the top three on the Billboard Hot 100. “Please Please Please” reached No. 1 in June. In September, Carpenter’s album, Short n’ Sweet, also topped the Billboard 200 album chart.

Sabrina Carpenter responds to TikTok saying she doesn’t fully sing live: “i sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers” pic.twitter.com/61MFxGBDRU — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2024

Earlier this year, Carpenter’s good friend Taylor Swift also appeared to hit back at claims she doesn’t play live. In June, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl seemingly insinuated that Swift doesn’t perform live when Swift and the rock band played dueling gigs in London.

Grohl, 55, joked with the crowd at the London Stadium, “I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

He continued, “So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f—ing errors as well.”

“That’s because we actually play live,” Grohl said. “What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f—ing place.”

The next night, Swift, who performed at London’s Wembley Stadium, made a pointed comment during her third sold-out show at the iconic venue.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift said, encouraging her fans to cheer for her band, per footage posted on social media. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Carpenter was one of Swift’s opening acts during the Australian leg of the latter’s Eras Tour in February. After finishing her dates, Carpenter shared gratitude to Swift for the opportunity.

“And the most thank-you’s I’ve ever thank-you’d to Taylor,” she gushed. “I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this Taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞”