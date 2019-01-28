You glow, girl! We can always count on Yara Shahidi to slay on the red carpet, and her fierce sequined jumpsuit and radiant monochrome beauty look at the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Center in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, was no exception. And, as her makeup artist Emily Cheng tells Us, her otherworldly glow is super simple to recreate.

Inspired by the spectacular “layers and elements” of the Grown-ish star’s sequined Fendi Couture jumpsuit, Cartier jewels and Christian Louboutin pumps, Cheng says she treated Shahidi’s makeup like an oil painting.

SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

In order to keep the look “fresh” and “organic,” she first prepped the skin with SK-II’s cult-favorite Facial Treatment Essence. On its own, the product is know for its glow-inducing powers, but Cheng has a #ProTip to maximize luminosity.

“The Facial Treatment Essence is great because you can use it any time of the year no matter what your skin is going through. It absorbs quickly but provides deep hydration,” she tells Us. “I mixed a couple of drops with foundation to provide a boost of moisture without compromising coverage.”

She followed it up with facial massage using the brand’s R.N.A. Power Cream to ensure super soft and supple skin (i.e. the ideal canvas for makeup). “Don’t skimp on skin prep – it’s the number one most important thing to do to create a perfect base for makeup,” she says. “That’s why I spend time – nearly a quarter of my time – on the skin regimen.”

The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet

With Shahidi’s complexion in tip-top shape, it was time to move onto creating that pretty-in-pink glam using Bobbi Brown products. After mixing the SK-II essence with the Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation to give the skin a “satin” (not shiny!) finish, she warmed up the cheeks with the brand’s Bronzing Powder in Deep and Blush in Pale Pink.

Next, she moved on to those mesmerizing peepers. Because she’s the queen of hacks, Cheng repurposed lip and cheek products on the eyes. Specifically, she used the Luxe Matte Lip Color in Rebel Rose, Blush in Pale Pink and Crystal Lip Gloss along with the Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner.

“I can’t get over how nicely Bobbi Brown luxe matte lipsticks sit on the skin,” Cheng tells Us. “You can use it anywhere.”

Since she was purposely creating a “raw” (read: not overly blended) look, she used a fluffy brush to stipple the matte lipstick across the lid and then used the same technique to apply the blush on top. “This technique will create a very organic, layered, multi-dimensional effect,” she says.

And that’s not all. “For the lower lash line, I buffed in the Rebel Rose and blended down with Rich Brown,” she explains. “Right before she left, I popped on gloss to add that final dimension.”

SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: Hottest Couples Style

When it came to the actual lips, Cheng created a her-lips-but-better hue that wouldn’t compete with the eyes by prepping the actress’ pout with the Bobbi Brown Lip Balm and then dabbing a bit of the Crushed Liquid Lip in Haute Cocoa and Cool Beetz for a blossoming effect.

All told, the look was equal parts fresh, glam and positively luminous.

“I wanted to create something very organic with movement while staying soft and youthful,” Cheng says. “It reminds me of an oil painting with the different textures and intensity across the eye, and from each angle it would slightly change.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!