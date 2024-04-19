Salma Hayek and stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault made the 60th annual Venice Biennale sparkle.

The duo donned strapless sequin dresses at the event’s Fondazione Cini, Isola Di San Giorgio gala dinner in Italy on Wednesday, April 17. (The yearly event celebrates art, architecture, film, dance, music and theater.)

Hayek, 57, who is married to Mathilde’s father and the CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, opted for a bright blue fitted gown that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a fringe hem.

She paired the floor-length design with towering black platform heels. For glam, Hayek matched her dress with shimmery teal eyeshadow, complemented by rosy cheeks, highlighter on her nose and a soft pink lip. She wore her brunette mane in loose curls.

Mathilde, 23, meanwhile, dazzled in a silver metallic design that was equipped with tassels throughout. She accessorized with pearl-drop earrings and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo.

Hayek and Mathilde posed together, solo and with François-Henri, 61, who opted for a classic black suit.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

In addition to Mathilde, François-Henri is the father of son François, 26, with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère. He shares son Augustin James, 17, with model Linda Evangelista. Hayek and François-Henri tied the knot in February 2009 after welcoming daughter Valentina in 2007.

Hayek previously raved over her husband in a February 2021 episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, sharing, “In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way.”

She added, “When I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage. She married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.’ And we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”