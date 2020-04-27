The Exact Makeup Products Sam Smith Wore in the 'I'm Ready' Music Video

Sam Smith’s love for beauty knows no bounds. The Grammy award winner’s a pro when it comes to slaying a bold cat-eye and falsies, but the singer’s latest makeup look might top anything the artist’s done before.

On April 16, Smith nearly broke the Internet with the release of their new single, “I’m Ready” with Demi Lovato. The performer looked breathtaking thanks to their ethereal makeup look consisting of a metallic eye and a glossy lip.

The bright-eyed beauty look was brought to life by L.A.-based makeup artists Sienree and Leibi Carias. They spoke with Us Weekly’s Stylish about the inspiration behind the makeup and which products were used in the process.

“I partnered up with my makeup artist friend Leibi for this project and for this specific scene, which was an Olympics gymnastics set,” the artist exclusively told Us. “The wardrobe was all white and very ‘80s-influenced.”

“We wanted to make sure Sam looked chic and editorial, but still fit into the gymnast vibe,” she continued. “We decided to give Sam an uplifting and ethereal look without overdoing it. Sam has the best bone structure so I knew playing with highlighting would be effortless and strong.”

To get the look, the artists used a handful of makeup products, including highlighters from the natural beauty brand Rituel de Fille. “I tapped Ghost Light on the cheeks, bridge of nose and brow bone with my fingers and layered The Alchemist on top for the extra pow,” explained Sienree.

As for that metallic eye, Sienree notes that Leibi created a “negative space geometric liner look.” Her friend used a “white pencil eyeliner as a base,” before layering “MAC’s Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liquid Liner on top.”

The last step was focused on Smith’s pout, of course. “I used Haus Labs Entranced Lip Gloss to finish the look,” said Sienree.

The makeup artist was thrilled with the finished result. “The skin highlight just made an impact without having to say too much,” Sienree noted. “I always think less is more.”

And thankfully, Sam did, too! “Smith loves to play and is so open to new ideas and creativity,” she told Us. “I think their favorite part is definitely the skin and the contouring. They love to have a good glow on and a bit of sculpting without looking overdone.”

