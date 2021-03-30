Sara Foster is quite the fashionista! The actress, who shares clothing brand Favorite Daughter with her sister Erin, just made her first foray into swimwear.

The 40-year-old mom teamed up with female-founded brand Summersalt to launch an adorable line of bathing suits for the entire family.

The inspiration behind the Cotton Candy Skies line? To twin with her little girls as long as they’ll let her! “It was important to me to represent an entire family, whatever that looks like for you,” Foster says in a statement. “After all, we need to take advantage of matching with our kids as long as they let us.”

As such, the line includes 7 pieces, including styles for women, children and men, which is a first for the brand. The collection ranges in price from $45 to $125 and is available in sizes 2 to 22 for women, 0 months to 12 for girls, 0 months to 5T for boys and XS to XL for men.

The swimwear all has a summery pink and blue tie-dye pattern reminiscent of cotton candy skies. Foster even starred in the campaign alongside her husband Tommy Hass and daughters Valentina and Josephine.

And let Us just say, this family couldn’t be cuter! Dressed in their matching suits, 10-year-old Valentina and 5-year-old Josephine look like Foster’s mini-me’s.

In the photos, Foster accessorized her look with white sunnies and a beaded choker. She also pulled her hair back into a ponytail to enjoy the day of family fun.

While this is Foster’s first official collection with the brand, she’s been working with the Summersalt team for quite some time.

“I’ve known Lori and Reshma [Summersalt’s founders] for a little over two years now. It was apparent from the very beginning that they were creating something different and exceptionally scalable,” the 90210 alum says in a statement. “It’s a brand that embraced being sexy on our own terms without apologies, with a foundation built on diversity and sustainability. I came on board as an investor and advisor in late 2019, and I’m so excited to share our first collaboration drop – a collection for the whole family to enjoy.”

Foster has experience in design, as she’s the co-founder of Favorite Daughter, a clothing brand. The line, which launched in December 2020, offers everything from joggers and tops to bodysuits and sweaters.

And if you’re looking for great denim, the Foster sisters have you covered. Try the Erin High Rise Straight or the Jordie Super High Rise Straight if you’re looking for a relaxed fit to replace your skinny jeans!