An unforgettable accessory! Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City with a memorable piece of jewelry.

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 6, to share a photo of her character Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic nameplate necklace. “It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold. X, SJ,” Parker captioned the social media post. In the snap, the metallic chain appeared in pristine condition, sitting in a gray jewelry box.

Parker’s Carrie wore the gem throughout the series — which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 — and it became a signature piece for the New York-based writer. In the final season, Carrie famously found the accessory in the lining of her clutch after moving to Paris with then-boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov). At the time, the discovery sparked an epiphany in Carrie, forcing her to realize that she did not belong in France. She later moved back to the Big Apple and rekindled her romance with Big (Chris Noth).

The lovebirds — who dated off and on throughout the series — officially tied the knot (after Big initially bailed on their nuptials) in the first Sex and the City the movie, which premiered in 2008.

Fans got to see their happily ever after in the 2010 sequel and briefly in the revival, And Just Like That. Noth’s character died of a heart attack in the pilot episode, which debuted on Max in December 2021.

The remainder of the season followed Carrie as she mourned Big’s death, leaning on her girlfriends Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). Kim Cattrall — who portrayed Samantha Jones — did not return for the reboot. In the debut episode, it is briefly mentioned that Samantha moved to London after growing apart from her friends.

However, chatter surrounding Samantha’s potential return came about during the season 1 finale when she and Carrie agreed to meet up in Paris after Parker’s character had scattered her late husband Big’s ashes in the Seine River.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I’m in Paris. Want to meet for a cocktail?” Carrie texted her old friend. “How’s tomorrow night?” Samantha replied, to which Carrie wrote, “FABULOUS.”

News broke on May 31, that Cattrall, 66, is slated to appear in a single scene during the season 2 finale of And Just Like That. Per Variety, Cattrall’s Samantha will have a brief phone conversation with Carrie. The How I Met Your Father star reportedly did not interact with Parker or showrunner Michael Patrick King when she filmed her appearance.

Cattrall’s return follows years of tensions between herself and Parker. She claimed in 2018 that the Hocus Pocus actress was “cruel” to her, an accusation Parker has denied.

“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant,” Parker said on the “Awards Chatter” podcast in June 2022.

“There has been one person talking. … I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way,” she added.