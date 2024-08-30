Sarah Jessica Parker not only just gave a sneak peak at her And Just Like That season 3 fashion, she also inspired Us with her skirt of choice!

The iconic Sex and the City actress was spotted in New York filming for season 3 of And Just Like That — and we couldn’t help but fall in love with her outfit choice (for the millionth time). The outfit consisted of a colorful lavender, green and black Chanel top, a purple drop waist skirt and of course, some yellow strappy heels. Our favorite part of her outfit however, was the tummy-slimming skirt because well, it’s design is just fabulous! And thankfully we were able to find a lookalike for her likely designer style for just $30 on Amazon!

Get the Djt Flowy Handkerchief Hemline Midi Skirt for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Djt Flowy Handkerchief Hemline Midi Skirt allows you to get ahead on creating looks for the new season of the show, while simultaneously getting a body-flattering skirt. Like Parker’s, the skirt features a flowy fit, a high waistline and an asymmetrical hem. The feel of it is feminine and fashionable and it consists of a soft and stretchy rayon and spandex fabric. It may not come in Parker’s bold purple color of choice, but luckily it comes in many other fashionable colors and prints to choose from.

On top of being a style that would be totally Carrie Bradshaw-approved, this skirt choice is a favorite of shoppers, with over 6,700 five-star ratings.

One reviewer said that they were “blown away by how flattering it is.”

“It’s everything I want in a skirt,” they said. “I’m only 5’4, and the length is perfect. I don’t look overwhelmed by fabric. The fabric is terrific quality and very soft and comfy. It has great movement. I’ve paired it with tanks, tees and a sparkly sequin top. And they all look great with this skirt, so it can be dressed up or down.”

SJP’s style might not be exactly for everyone, so we made sure to add a few of our other favorite maxi skirts below in case you want a skirt in a different fit, color or silhouette.

Shop more maxi skirts we love:

Not your style? Explore more maxi skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

