Sarah Jessica Parker has Us convinced she invented the color green.

The 58-year-old actress was a must-see in an emerald dress by Elie Saab at a Kensington Palace garden party thrown in her and husband Matthew Broderick’s honor on Wednesday, September 13, in London.

Parker’s whimsical frock featured billowing sleeves, a pleated skirt and a sexy thigh-high slit. She paired the gown with shiny blue sandal heels from her shoe label, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The Footloose star matched her heels with aqua bracelets and further accessorized with a sparkly clutch.

For glam, celebrity makeup artist Neil Young gave Parker a warm glow that included rosy cheeks and a glossy lip. To top the look off, Parker wore her blonde tresses in loose waves.

Parker gushed about the soirée via Instagram, calling the evening a “thrill.” The shindig was hosted by Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell.

“It was a total thrill to attend this eve’s Summer Party at Kensington Palace Gardens thrown by our dear friends at the Ambassador Theatre Group,” Parker wrote alongside a slideshow of Instagram snaps from the big night. “Matthew and I were truly touched to be honored, and delighted to play a part in raising money to support Sir Sam Mendes’ Theatre Artists Fund.”

“Thank you for having us. We look forward to officially returning to London in just a few short months,” Parker said in reference to her and Broderick’s upcoming performances in the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre in the U.K. The couple gave their final performance on Broadway in July.

In the play, Parker and Broderick — who wed in 1997 — play three different couples who stay in the famous hotel room.

Parker previously opened up about the project on opening day, telling Variety, “[Matthew and I] were not looking to work together. That wasn’t a goal of ours. We didn’t spend our time mining materials for a project to do together. That never occurred to us. We were charmed, simply, by this play.”

She added, “We always wanted to be back on stage, but this one had a particular kind of special quality.”

Parker — who is most known for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City — got her start on Broadway in 1976 when she starred in The Innocents. Broderick, for his part, marked his Broadway debut with Brighton Beach Memoirs, which helped him score a Best Featured Actor Tony Award.